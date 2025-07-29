DT
Session for teachers organised at Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala

TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:28 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A capacity building programme (In-House) on the theme "Happy Classrooms" was organised under the Hubs of Learning (HOL) initiative at the school. The session aimed at empowering teachers with practical strategies to create joyful, emotionally safe and inclusive classroom environments. The session was jointly conducted by CBSE Resource Persons trained under TOT, Sonali Bhasin, a postgraduate in psychology from Punjab University and a trained clinical psychologist under the Fortis Department of Psychology and Psychiatry, and Dr Sonia Rikhi, PhD in Education, a former assistant professor in a BEd college with 12 years of experience, and PGT in Social Science. Their combined expertise provided valuable insights into student mental health, emotional intelligence and positive teacher-student relationships. The training was attended by enthusiastic educators from various HOL collaborator schools, including Amolak Public School, Bohawa (Ambala), SMS Public School, Barara, Father's International School, Panjokhra (Ambala) and DAV Centenary Public School, Barara. The session was interactive, reflective and appreciated for its relevance and engaging approach. Principal Sonali Sharma extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to both resource persons for their impactful session and meaningful guidance, calling it a significant step towards nurturing happy and effective learning spaces.

