Session of Budding Writers’ Forum held

Saupin’s School, Panchkula, hosted the first session of its Budding Writers’ Forum, celebrating the creativity and imagination of its young writers. The session provided students with a vibrant platform to present their self-composed poems and stories, filling the auditorium with inspiring ideas and original expressions. The Best Writers of the Session were Aaratrika of Class VII, Adiva of Class VI and Ekom of Class III. The young achievers were felicitated by Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur, whose constant encouragement motivates students to explore the power of words and develop their creative potential.

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