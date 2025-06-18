Session on cervical cancer awareness at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a focused session on cervical cancer awareness as part of its teachers’ training workshop. The session was led by Gayatri Khanna from NGO Phulkari, who sensitised the teaching faculty on the critical aspects of cervical cancer — its causes, symptoms, preventive measures, and the significance of early detection through regular screening. With an informative and compassionate approach, she highlighted the role of awareness in combating the stigma around women’s health and emphasised the importance of timely HPV vaccinations and routine check-ups. Principal Shama Kukkal expressed gratitude to the resource person for addressing such a vital health issue. She acknowledged the importance of empowering educators with knowledge that not only supports their personal well-being but also enables them to guide and influence awareness in the larger school community.

