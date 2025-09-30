Session on ‘Child Psychology’ held for teachers

Global Wisdom School, Dera Bassi, hosted a special session on ‘Child Psychology’ for teachers. The session was conducted by Dr Sonia Sharma, a renowned researcher and administrator with over 18 years of expertise in the field of education. Dr Sharma’s interaction was not just a lecture but an inspiring journey into the world of a child’s mind. With her vast experience, she unfolded the layers of mental, emotional, and social development that shape young learners. She urged teachers to view situations through the eyes of children, understand their unique needs, and nurture a positive learning atmosphere. Her talk was enriched with real-life anecdotes, case studies. Teachers were guided on practical ways to recognise behavioural patterns, resolve classroom challenges, and strengthen teacher-student bonds. The session concluded with Principal Dr Basundhara expressing heartfelt appreciation for Dr Sharma’s efforts and emphasising the need for continuous learning among educators.

