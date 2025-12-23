Session on 'Cyber Frauds: Impact on Gen-Z and Customer Protection Measures' organised

The Consumer Education and Protection Cell (CEPC), Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh organised an informative awareness session on “Cyber Frauds: Impact on Gen-Z and Customer Protection Measures” in the Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, auditorium. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from approximately 200 students of classes IX to XII. The session aimed to sensitise students about the growing menace of cyber frauds, the importance of safe digital practices and the need for financial awareness in today’s technology driven world. Officials from the RBI Narinder Kaur, Assistant General Manager, and Akanksha Jain, Assistant General Manager, graced the occasion. The session was effectively conducted by Mohammad Arif Ansari, guest speaker, who engaged students through real-life examples, interactive discussions and practical guidance. He educated the students on identifying cyber threats, safeguarding personal information and understanding customer rights along with grievance redressal mechanisms. The session proved to be highly educative and relevant, empowering students with essential knowledge to navigate the digital space responsibly and confidently. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the initiative and applauded the efforts of the RBI in spreading financial literacy among the youth.

