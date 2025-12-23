DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Session on 'Cyber Frauds: Impact on Gen-Z and Customer Protection Measures' organised

Session on 'Cyber Frauds: Impact on Gen-Z and Customer Protection Measures' organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Consumer Education and Protection Cell (CEPC), Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh organised an informative awareness session on “Cyber Frauds: Impact on Gen-Z and Customer Protection Measures” in the Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, auditorium. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from approximately 200 students of classes IX to XII. The session aimed to sensitise students about the growing menace of cyber frauds, the importance of safe digital practices and the need for financial awareness in today’s technology driven world. Officials from the RBI Narinder Kaur, Assistant General Manager, and Akanksha Jain, Assistant General Manager, graced the occasion. The session was effectively conducted by Mohammad Arif Ansari, guest speaker, who engaged students through real-life examples, interactive discussions and practical guidance. He educated the students on identifying cyber threats, safeguarding personal information and understanding customer rights along with grievance redressal mechanisms. The session proved to be highly educative and relevant, empowering students with essential knowledge to navigate the digital space responsibly and confidently. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the initiative and applauded the efforts of the RBI in spreading financial literacy among the youth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts