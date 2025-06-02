DT
Home / The School Tribune / Session on ‘Good touch and bad touch’ at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
The school organised an awareness session on ‘Good touch and bad touch’ for students of classes I to VI, as per the directions of SSP, Faridkot, Dr Paragya Jain. Head Constable Rupinder Kaur and Raman Deep Kaur visited the school and addressed the young students in an informative and interactive session held in the school auditorium, specially prepared for primary students. With a warm and approachable demeanour, Head Constable Harjinder Kaur explained the concept of good and bad touch in a simple, age-appropriate manner that children could easily understand and relate to. She emphasised the importance of recognising unsafe situations, the significance of body autonomy and encouraged children to speak up and report to trusted adults if they ever feel uncomfortable or unsafe. The principal and staff members expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Head Constable Harjinder Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur.

