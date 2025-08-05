DT
PT
Session on "Good touch and bad touch" held at DC Montessori Senior Secondary School

Session on “Good touch and bad touch” held at DC Montessori Senior Secondary School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
An informative session on “Good touch and bad touch” was organised for the students of classes V and VI at DC Montessori Senior Secondary School, Mani Majra, by the school counsellor. The session aimed to raise awareness among adolescents about personal safety. The concept of good touch and bad touch was explained in detail, helping students understand the difference clearly. Students were guided on how to recognise inappropriate behaviour and were encouraged to stay alert and safe in various places like home, school, on the school bus, or in public places. They were also encouraged to speak up confidently and report any uncomfortable experience to parents, teachers, or trusted elders without hesitation. A related video presentation further reinforced the concept, making it easier for students to grasp. The session concluded with an interactive question answer session where students asked thoughtful questions, all of which were addressed by the counsellor with care and clarity.

