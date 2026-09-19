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Home / The School Tribune / Session on ‘Menstrual Hygiene Management' held for girls

Session on ‘Menstrual Hygiene Management' held for girls

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:32 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised an informative and interactive session on ‘Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM)’ for girl students of classes VI to VIII. The session was conducted by Anju, Infirmary In-charge, with the objective of understanding the needs, concerns and experiences of adolescent girls and ensuring that the school’s MHM facilities remain accessible, comfortable and responsive to their requirements. The session focused on gathering valuable feedback from students regarding key aspects of menstrual hygiene management, including water and sanitation facilities, privacy and safety, disposal systems, supply reliability, product preferences, and education and support. The students actively shared their views on the availability and accessibility of essential facilities, cleanliness and privacy of washrooms, safe and hygienic disposal of menstrual products, and availability of necessary supplies when required. Discussions also addressed the importance of age-appropriate education, awareness and emotional support to help girls manage menstruation confidently and comfortably. The initiative reflects the school’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive, inclusive and girl-friendly environment where students can access accurate information and essential facilities with dignity and confidence.

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