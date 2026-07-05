Session on mental health for teachers

An impactful session titled ‘You All Matter: Mental Health for Teachers’, aimed at fostering emotional well-being, self-care and resilience among educators, was organised at the Delhi Public School, Mohali, reaffirming the school’s commitment to faculty well-being. The session, conducted by the school counsellor, focused on the importance of prioritising mental health in the teaching profession. Through interactive discussions, mindfulness practices, breathing exercises, gratitude activities and engaging ice-breakers, teachers were encouraged to reflect on their emotional well-being and adopt healthy coping strategies. The session also highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive work-life balance and building emotional resilience. The programme was further enriched by an Inclusion Orientation on PRASHAST 2.0, conducted by the Special Educator. The orientation familiarised teachers with the PRASHAST 2.0 screening framework and its role in the early identification of students with diverse learning needs. Emphasis was laid on strengthening inclusive classroom practices and ensuring timely support and equitable learning opportunities for all students. Both sessions were highly informative and well received by the faculty. They reflected the school’s continued dedication to nurturing educator well-being while promoting a compassionate, supportive and inclusive learning environment.
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