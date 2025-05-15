Session on Panchayati Raj at Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The school under the leadership of Principal Shama Kukkal, conducted an informative session on Panchayati Raj. It was organised by the social science department. During the session, students were given detailed information about local governance, political systems, and the functioning of Panchayati Raj at the village level through a PowerPoint presentation. A short video related to Panchayati Raj was also shown to enhance understanding. The Principal appreciated the efforts made by the social science department for this initiative.

