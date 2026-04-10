Session on “Raising drug-resistant children” organised

Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised a highly informative and engaging parent enrichment session on “Raising drug-resistant children”, conducted by Gurinder Preet Kaur, an RCI-registered psychiatric social worker with over eight years of professional experience. Gurinder provided valuable insights into emerging trends in substance abuse, with particular emphasis on contemporary forms of drugs and their impact on children and adolescents. She guided parents on recognising early warning signs and adopting appropriate intervention measures in sensitive situations. The session addressed prevalent myths and misconceptions surrounding substance abuse, enabling parents to develop a well-informed and balanced perspective. Guidance on available support systems and appropriate authorities for timely assistance was also shared. The session effectively empowered parents to adopt a proactive, informed, and supportive approach in nurturing resilient and responsible individuals.
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