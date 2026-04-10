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Home / The School Tribune / Session on “Raising drug-resistant children” organised

Session on “Raising drug-resistant children” organised

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised a highly informative and engaging parent enrichment session on “Raising drug-resistant children”, conducted by Gurinder Preet Kaur, an RCI-registered psychiatric social worker with over eight years of professional experience. Gurinder provided valuable insights into emerging trends in substance abuse, with particular emphasis on contemporary forms of drugs and their impact on children and adolescents. She guided parents on recognising early warning signs and adopting appropriate intervention measures in sensitive situations. The session addressed prevalent myths and misconceptions surrounding substance abuse, enabling parents to develop a well-informed and balanced perspective. Guidance on available support systems and appropriate authorities for timely assistance was also shared. The session effectively empowered parents to adopt a proactive, informed, and supportive approach in nurturing resilient and responsible individuals.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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