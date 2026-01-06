Session on “Young Leaders of Cyber Security & AI” organised

Delhi Public School, Karnal, organised an enriching session, titled “Young Leaders of Cyber Security & AI”, aimed at creating awareness among students about the growing relevance of artificial intelligence and cyber security in today’s digital world. The programme featured eminent speakers, including Anjali Mangal, Senior Director – AI and Security, Microsoft, who highlighted the importance of cyber safety, ethical use of AI, and digital responsibility; Navneet Kaur, Admission Head and Counselling Expert from Career Width, who guided students on academic pathways and career planning in emerging technologies; and Arth Bhardwaj, a Grade XI student from California and founder of Young Leaders in Cybersecurity and AI, who brought an inspiring youthful perspective. The speakers emphasised how students, even at a young age, can begin exploring artificial intelligence and cyber security, and how these rapidly evolving fields offer multiple career pathways, positioning AI and cyber security as powerful enablers of innovation, safety, and future progress.

