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Home / The School Tribune / Setting screen-time limits & learning about online safety can help

Setting screen-time limits & learning about online safety can help

Podium: Are we ready for the Digital Curfew?

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Veronica Garg
Updated At : 07:39 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Social media has become a part of our daily lives. Almost every teenager uses it to talk to friends, watch videos, learn new things, and share their thoughts. Some people believe children under 16 of age should not be allowed to use social media, while others think it should be used carefully instead of being banned.

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I feel that a complete ban is not the right solution. Yes, social media has some disadvantages. Spending too much time online can affect our studies, sleep, and even our mental health. It can also expose children to cyberbullying, fake news, and inappropriate content. These are real concerns and should not be ignored. At the same time, social media also has many benefits. It helps students learn new skills, stay updated with current events, and connect with friends and family. Many students also use it to watch educational videos and clear their doubts. It gives young people a platform to show their creativity and talents. Instead of banning social media, I think parents, teachers, and students should work together to use it responsibly. Setting screen-time limits and learning about online safety can help us enjoy its benefits without letting it affect our lives.

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In my opinion, social media is not good or bad by itself. It depends on how we use it. With proper guidance and self-control, children under 16 of age can use social media in a safe and positive way instead of being completely banned.

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      The writer is a student of VII-A, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

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