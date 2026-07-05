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Home / The School Tribune / Seven-day NSS Camp concludes at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Seven-day NSS Camp concludes at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:29 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, concluded its seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) Camp with a meaningful closing ceremony celebrating the spirit of service, leadership and community engagement. During the week, NSS volunteers participated in yoga and fitness sessions, visited the Fire Station, Mata Mansa Devi Temple and Gurdwara Nada Sahib for community service, attended an entrepreneurial boot camp, learnt macramé as a vocational skill, and visited the Verka Milk Plant to gain industrial exposure. The closing ceremony was graced by Arvind Kumar Diwedi, District NSS Officer, Panchkula, and Ravinder, NSS Programme Officer, Saarthak Government Integrated Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A, Panchkula. In his address, Arvind appreciated the volunteers’ dedication and emphasised that true education extends beyond the classroom and is reflected through empathy, service and meaningful action for the welfare of others. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the volunteers on the successful completion of the camp and encouraged them to live by the NSS motto, ‘Not Me, But You’, by becoming responsible and compassionate citizens. The ceremony concluded with cultural presentations, the sharing of camp experiences and the distribution of certificates to all volunteers, marking the end of a memorable week of learning through service.

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