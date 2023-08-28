Seven Star International School, Bhota

The school held its annual investiture ceremony on its premises. Chief guest Ankush Sharma, RTO, Hamirpur, Principal Narender Sharma, head coordinators, teachers and students gathered to witness the momentous occasion. The ceremony started with welcome song, followed by a cultural bonanza. The highlight of the event was the formal investiture of the new student council members. The new student council members were presented badges and sashes by the chief guest and Principal Narender Sharma. The council members took oath to uphold the values and principles of the school and to work diligently for the betterment of the student body.
