Seven Star International School, Bhota

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. A special assembly on Dasehra was organised. The assembly began with the recitation of Gayatri Mantra followed by a thought and news. A soul-stirring bhajan was presented by students of the choir group followed by a short act by the students. An effigy of Ravana was burnt along with which students burnt “one evil habit each that they had written on paper slips”, while promising to shun it. Principal Narender Sharma blessed the students, while inspiring them to follow the path of truth. The local panchayat pradhan was the chief guest.
