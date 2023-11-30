Seven Star International School, Bhota

Students of the school met President Draupadi Murmu on Children’s Day. School Principal Narendra Sharma said four students of the school met Draupati Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Children’s Day. Students Gitanjali, Abhisar, Mannat and Mridul, Principal Narendra Sharma and teacher Anurag Verma went to Rashtrapati Bhavan and had a formal meeting with the President. They also got a photo clicked with her and presented her a shawl and Himachali cap from the school. Arun Shareen of the school management congratulated the students and teachers.
