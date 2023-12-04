Seven Star International School, Bhota

On the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, a quiz competition was organised at the school, in which students from all four houses of the school participated. In the beginning of the programme, thoughts were expressed about the creator of the Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, also the president of the Drafting Committee. After this speech was delivered on the Constituent Assembly President Dr Rajendra Prasad. The winning team was awarded with a certificate by Principal Narendra Sharma.