Seven Star International School, Bhota

An interesting activity was conducted in the kindergarten of the school. Children were asked what they like and what activities they do after school at home. Many children presented their activities in their own style, in which girls of Class III presented their ‘Laddu Gopal’. Principal Narender Sharma motivated others students also to show their best and keen interest in various activities being conducted in the school.
