Seven Star International School, Bhota, holds CBSE capacity building programme

A CBSE Capacity Building Programme on “Art Integration” was hosted by Seven Star International School, Bhota. The event began with a lamp-lighting ceremony and the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra. The resource persons, Dr Rakesh Sachdeva, retired principal of DAV School, and Priyanka, PGT Biology at DAV Hamirpur, led the workshop. Teachers explored innovative methods of integrating art into daily teaching to enhance experiential learning. The interactive sessions focused on using art to support holistic student development and make learning more engaging and meaningful. The day concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Narender Sharma.