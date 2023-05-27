Seven Star Int'l School, Bhota

To overcome the fear of math, to instill love for the subject among students, a math quiz was conducted in the auditorium of the school for students of classes VI to IX. Participants from all four houses — Tagore, Ashoka, Shivaji and Raman participated in it. There were four rounds, visual round, problem-solving round, rapid-fire round, including one rapid fire round for the audience also. The winner trophy was bagged by Tagore House team and second runnerup was Ashoka House. The Principal congratulated all participants and encouraged other students to take part in various activities being conducted at the school.