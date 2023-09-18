Seven Star Int’l School, Bhota

The school organised Janmashtami celebration for students. Tiny tots came dressed up as Krishna, Radha, Vasudev, etc. The day began with the soul soothing puja. All little Kanah, Radha walked on the ramp with full confidence. The highlight of the event was ‘dahi handi’. Students enjoyed breaking the handi. Principal Nerendra Sharma boosted the students’ energy through his motivational words.