Seven Star Int'l School, Bhota

Students of Class V dressed up as characters of Ramayana. An exhibition related to Diwali was also organised in the school auditorium. The characters of Ramayana gave the message to everyone to stay connected with the Indian culture. School MD Arun Sarin, Shikha Sarin and Principal Narendra Sharma wished everyone a happy Diwali. A rangoli competition was organised for students. Students gave demo of dishes from many states of India.

