Seven Star Int'l School, Bhota

Students of Class V dressed up as characters of Ramayana. An exhibition related to Diwali was also organised in the school auditorium. The characters of Ramayana gave the message to everyone to stay connected with the Indian culture. School MD Arun Sarin, Shikha Sarin and Principal Narendra Sharma wished everyone a happy Diwali. A rangoli competition was organised for students. Students gave demo of dishes from many states of India.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Rescue to take 12-14 hours; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Supreme Court to consider open-court hearing on petitions seeking review of same-sex marriage verdict
‘We will look at it and decide,’ a three-judge Bench tells s...
New regulatory mechanism, penalties for deep fakes: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Govt makes a four-point plan to tackle the threat
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
Pakistani terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter; was an expert in IED-making
The killed terrorist has been identified as Quari who is a P...