Seventh edition of Tour de Sanawar MTB XCO concludes

The quiet pine forests of the Kasauli Hills echoed with the roar of cheering squads as the seventh edition of Tour de Sanawar MTB XCO concluded on November 1. Hosted on the historic 179-year-old campus of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, the premier Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) race witnessed a record 180 student athletes and open-category competitors taking on one of northern India’s most challenging natural circuits. Jointly organised by The Lawrence School, Sanawar (established in 1847), and The Old Sanawarian Society (OSS, established in 1914), the championship was supported by Title Partner Hero Cycles, Powered-by Partner Hartex, Community and Outdoors Partner Radkaat, and Associate Sponsor Gopal Sweets, with crucial operational leadership from Major Sanjeev Sharma (OS). The demanding 3-to-6 km course wound through the Som Datt Sports Complex and the school’s forested perimeters, challenging riders to tackle 90-200 metres of vertical ascent per lap, razor-sharp switchbacks, steep forest climbs and rapid downhill single-track sections. Comprehensive safety protocols and technical track supervision were undertaken in coordination with the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (HPSDRF) and Enfield India. Contingents from across the country, including The Lawrence School, Lovedale (Ooty), Bhavan Vidyalaya (Chandigarh), Auckland House School (Shimla), Stokes Memorial School (Shimla), ATS Valley School (Mohali) and Sanawar’s own 72-strong squad, competed fiercely across several categories: School Senior Boys, School Senior Girls, School Juniors and Open Amateur/Professional. The competition culminated in a grand awards ceremony at the iconic Khetarpal Stadium (Peacestead). Chief guest Justice Rajive Bhalla (retd), distinguished jurist and Sanawar alumnus, felicitated the podium finishers alongside Vikas Kohli, president-elect of The Old Sanawarian Society. The top finishers shared a consolidated prize purse of Rs 3 lakh, taking home cash rewards, performance mountain bikes and cycling gear, along with medals for qualifying riders and special honours for the Most Promising Boy and Girl riders. Urmi Bhatt of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, secured first position in the Junior Girls category, while Aadira of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, stood first in the Senior Girls category. Surbhi, Ayam and Ashwin emerged as champions in the Open Women, Amateur U-16 and Open categories, respectively. The Hartex Extreme X Shield Cup was awarded to Shiresh Bisht, while the Most Promising Rider Award went to 12-year-old Kaarik Sharma. The youngest rider, Agastya Patil (10), and the oldest rider, Sanjeev Kapoor (57), were also honoured for their grit and determination. Adding to the excitement, four-time MTB stunt world champion and world-record holder Lakshay Jangir enthralled the audience with an impressive display of balance and precision riding. Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Headmaster, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, observed that hosting the championship enabled students and their peers from other schools to challenge themselves on demanding trails while developing resilience, teamwork and a love for the outdoors.

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