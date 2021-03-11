SGGS Public School, Chandigarh

Flag hoisting ceremony was conducted by Principal Pritinder Kaur on the independence Day. It was followed by singing of the National Anthem and patriotic songs. THe students also recited poems and presented a bhangra performance. Laddoos were distributed to all students present.
