Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, announced that its students, Suryansh Raghav and Aditya Kohli of Class XII, secured third position in the 69th School National Games held at Tyagraj Stadium, Delhi. Competing at the national level, both students displayed exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship, bringing immense pride to the school. Their achievement is a reflection of consistent hard work, disciplined training and strong team spirit. Principal Pritinder Kaur congratulated the students on their commendable performance and appreciated their dedication and commitment.

