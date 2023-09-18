SGHP School, Bhagtanwala, Amritsar, celebrates Literacy Week

The school embarked on a weeklong celebration of International Literacy Week. In higher classes teachers curated a selection of captivating stories which were shared with students. An assortment of thought-provoking poems were carefully chosen and made available to the students. The teachers facilitated discussions on the literacy rate. In Prep sections different competitions, like colouring, reading, sharing views on literacy were organised. Students were engaged in lively conversation, sharing their views about how to raise the literacy rate of the country.