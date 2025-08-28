DT
PT
SGMPans win skating trophy

SGMPans win skating trophy

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Students of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, brought laurels to the school by winning overall trophy of Inter-School Skating Championship held at SD Public School, Ambala Cantt. Students of 14 different reputed schools participated in the Championship. As many as 42 students from the school took part in this event and won 19 gold, 17 silver and 6 bronze medals under their trainers Vikas Sharma and Sanjeev Mandhan. Principal Narender Sharma congratulated the winners and wished them for their future endeavours.

