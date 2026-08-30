Shah Balwant Rai DAV Public School organises skill fair

Shah Balwant Rai DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, organised a grand skill fair during the PTM, showcasing students' creativity, talents and practical knowledge. Based on CBSE's 'Skill Development' themes-Work with Nature, Machine and Community-the fair featured models, projects, charts and exhibitions across subjects. Parents appreciated the students' efforts and interacted with teachers about their progress. Officiating Principal Jasvir Singh and Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra lauded the initiative, highlighting its role in promoting holistic, practical and experiential learning.

Advertisement