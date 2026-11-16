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Home / The School Tribune / Shah Balwant Rai DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai celebrates Bandi Chhor Divas

Shah Balwant Rai DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai celebrates Bandi Chhor Divas

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:22 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The school celebrated Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas through cultural performances and creative activities. Students presented episodes from the Ramayana, including a soulful portrayal of Shabari’s devotion to Lord Ram, highlighting the values of faith and righteousness. Competitions in diya-making, candle decoration, card-making and rangoli-making showcased their creativity. Special quizzes on the Ramayana and the significance of Bandi Chhor Divas enhanced students’ cultural awareness. Principal Jasvir Singh emphasised the values of truth, kindness and humanity, while Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra extended festive greetings. The celebration conveyed the message of unity, compassion and goodness.

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