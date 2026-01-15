DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Shaheedi Saptah observed

Shaheedi Saptah observed

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shaheedi Saptah was observed at The Century School, Nayagaon, to pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons, who laid down their lives for the protection of faith and righteousness. The event aimed to instil values of courage, devotion, and selflessness among students. A heartfelt speech was delivered highlighting the bravery and unwavering spirit of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons. A soulful ‘shabad’ was sung by the girls of classes V to VIII, creating a spiritual and emotional atmosphere. Principal Dr Karuna Arora, Vice-Principal Anita Arora, staff members and students paid homage to the great warriors. A verse from Guru Granth Sahib was recited and explained by Jashanpreet. She also appealed all to follow the path shown by the Guru. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal acknowledged the event saying that the observance of Shaheedi Saptah served as a reminder of the timeless teachings of the Guru and encouraged students to uphold the values of faith, unity and humanity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts