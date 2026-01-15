Shaheedi Saptah observed

Shaheedi Saptah was observed at The Century School, Nayagaon, to pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons, who laid down their lives for the protection of faith and righteousness. The event aimed to instil values of courage, devotion, and selflessness among students. A heartfelt speech was delivered highlighting the bravery and unwavering spirit of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons. A soulful ‘shabad’ was sung by the girls of classes V to VIII, creating a spiritual and emotional atmosphere. Principal Dr Karuna Arora, Vice-Principal Anita Arora, staff members and students paid homage to the great warriors. A verse from Guru Granth Sahib was recited and explained by Jashanpreet. She also appealed all to follow the path shown by the Guru. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal acknowledged the event saying that the observance of Shaheedi Saptah served as a reminder of the timeless teachings of the Guru and encouraged students to uphold the values of faith, unity and humanity.

