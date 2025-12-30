DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Shaheedi Week observed

Shaheedi Week observed

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, observed Shaheedi Week through a special assembly to honour the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh and to instil values of courage, faith and righteousness among students. The assembly featured shabad gayan, a short skit, and speeches by students and teachers, highlighting the bravery and martyrdom of the Sahibzadas. Vocabulary words and motivational thoughts related to sacrifice and patriotism added an educational touch. The programme was organised under the guidance of Principal Jaswinder Kaur and was graced with the blessings of Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra, who appreciated the efforts of the school. The assembly concluded with an inspiring message encouraging students to follow the path of truth, courage and humanity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts