Shaheedi Week observed

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, observed Shaheedi Week through a special assembly to honour the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh and to instil values of courage, faith and righteousness among students. The assembly featured shabad gayan, a short skit, and speeches by students and teachers, highlighting the bravery and martyrdom of the Sahibzadas. Vocabulary words and motivational thoughts related to sacrifice and patriotism added an educational touch. The programme was organised under the guidance of Principal Jaswinder Kaur and was graced with the blessings of Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra, who appreciated the efforts of the school. The assembly concluded with an inspiring message encouraging students to follow the path of truth, courage and humanity.

