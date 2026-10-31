‘Shakti Se Utsav Tak’ celebrated

The Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal, celebrated ‘Shakti Se Utsav Tak’ with great devotion, enthusiasm and festive spirit. The event commenced at 5 pm and continued until 8.30 pm, bringing together the school community in a vibrant celebration of Navratri. The programme began with a powerful ‘Shankh Naad’, followed by a soulful rendition of ‘Durga Stuti’ by the school students, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. The highlight of the event was the sacred ‘108 Kanya Poojan’, honouring the divine feminine energy. The celebration continued with an energetic ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ session, during which the audience participated enthusiastically in dandiya and garba, dancing to devotional melodies and immersing themselves in devotion to Maa Durga. The event concluded with warm Navratri greetings from the Milestone management, who extended their wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

Advertisement