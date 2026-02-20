Shakti Utsav celebrated at Banur school

Shakti Utsav was celebrated with immense pride, enthusiasm, and heartfelt appreciation as Alliance International School, Banur, dedicated a special day to honouring the strength, resilience, and unstoppable spirit of women. The event stood as a tribute to the remarkable power, courage, and achievements of every woman who continues to inspire positive change in society. The celebration was graced by the esteemed presence of distinguished guest Manjula Sularia, Director of Paranchetas Foundation, CEO of The Transformers – Value Creators, TEDx Speaker, Josh Talk Speaker, Life Skills Coach, Social Entrepreneur, Sex Educator, and POCSO & POSH Trainer. She shared her valuable thoughts with the women present at the event, encouraging them to recognise their inner strength, embrace their individuality, and confidently step into leadership roles. Her empowering address deeply resonated with the audience and inspired women to break barriers and pursue their dreams fearlessly. The celebration was further honoured by the presence of Principal Brijesh Saxena, whose inspiring words highlighted the importance of empowering women through education, equal opportunities, and strong community support. He emphasised that true progress is achieved when women are encouraged to lead, innovate, and excel without limitations. The management extended their wholehearted support and appreciation for women empowerment. Chairman Ashwani Garg and president Ashok Garg collectively motivated and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of women across all spheres of life.

