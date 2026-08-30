Shaping the future: Redefining classroom experience for next generation

How would you summarise the school’s overall academic and co-curricular performance this past year?

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The past year has been a fulfilling one for Baby Convent School. In the CBSE Class X board examinations, our student Trisha Kashyap secured the highest score of 99.2%, bringing great pride to the school. Our students have also shown consistent progress in academics while performing enthusiastically in sports, cultural activities and other co-curricular pursuits. We aim to replicate such excellence across more students and continue to perform even better in the coming years.

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Which new teaching methods or EdTech tools did you introduce this year, and what impact have you seen?

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We have continued to make learning more interactive through smart classrooms, audio-visual resources, digital content and activity-based teaching. Teachers have also incorporated presentations, quizzes, experiential tasks and technology-supported lessons wherever appropriate. These methods have made classrooms more engaging and helped students understand concepts better, participate actively and develop greater interest in independent learning.

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What specific steps has the school taken to ensure holistic learning-beyond academics-for students?

At Baby Convent School, we believe education must nurture the child completely. Along with academics, we provide opportunities in sports, music, art, cultural activities, public speaking and various competitions. We also encourage students to take responsibility, work in teams and participate in school events. These experiences help them develop confidence, communication skills, creativity, discipline and a positive attitude.

How are you addressing learning gaps or supporting students with different learning needs?

We believe every child learns differently and deserves individual attention. Teachers regularly assess students to identify areas where additional support is required. We provide remedial assistance, extra practice, one-on-one guidance and differentiated activities according to individual needs. Regular communication with parents also helps us understand each child better and work together to support their academic and personal growth.

What initiatives have been rolled out for teacher training and professional development this year?

We recognise that a progressive school depends on continuous learning among its teachers. Our teachers participate in workshops, training programmes, peer discussions and professional development sessions to strengthen their teaching practices. We also encourage them to explore new classroom strategies, share experiences with colleagues and stay updated with emerging educational approaches and technology.

How do you measure success beyond exam results, including student well-being and life skills?

For us, success is reflected in much more than marks. We observe how students communicate, collaborate, solve problems, handle challenges and take responsibility. Their confidence, curiosity, emotional well-being and ability to respect others are equally important. A student who is kind, resilient, independent and willing to learn is, in our view, truly progressing.

What are the top priorities for the school in this academic year?

Our key priorities for the current academic year are to further strengthen academic foundations, encourage greater use of innovative and experiential learning, and focus on the overall well-being and confidence of every child. We also aim to enhance teacher development and provide students with more opportunities to discover their talents, build life skills and become responsible, capable individuals.