Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sen Sec School, Sec 40 D, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its Founder’s Day. The celebrations began by giving tributes to the founder of the school Shanti Swaroop Sharda and Pawan Kumar Sharda and performing hawan in the school hall. It was followed by a warm welcome of the guests. Sharda family members Vivek and Gauri Sharda and all members of the school management committee were present. The guests were honoured and the school newsletter was released. While addressing the students, Director of the school BS Kanwar said the school was not built in a day. It has taken many years of dedication, commitment, and responsibility to live up to the ideals and sacred values that form the foundation of the school. Tree plantation was also done in the school by the guests. At last ‘prasad’ was distributed to all.