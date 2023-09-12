Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sen Sec School, Sec 40 D, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Janmashtami. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. After that, little children of Shishu Vatika enthralled everyone by creating a Rasleela. Children of Shishu Vatika and Bal Varg made everyone happy by singing hymns, doing solo dance and group dance. Students also made Krishna with clay and posters. School Director BS Kanwar, Principal Archana Nagrath and Vice-Principal Anjali Kapoor appreciated the effort of students.
