Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sen Sec School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

In continuation with celebrating science week under the Prayas Sarvhit Club, the school organised an event based on formation of ‘ecobrick’. A day earlier chemistry lecturer Pawan Dogra demonstrated the process of making ‘ecobrick’ by using plastic bottle densely packed with used plastic. He told the students that making ‘ecobrick’ by recycling waste is the best technique of making environment free from this non-biodegradable waste.
