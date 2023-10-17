Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sen Sec School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

World Mental Health Day was observed in the morning assembly. The objective of celebrating the day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world. Student of Class VII Shourya Bansal spoke about the benefits of ‘Surya namaskar’. Shruti, Kriti and Inayat performed ‘Surya namaskar’ on the stage. Valuable PPT presentation on Mental Health Day showing various causes of mental illness and their solutions was given by computer teacher Pooja. A speech on relationship between mental, physical, social, emotional and spiritual health was delivered by science teacher Rajneesh Kaur. Students of Class VI prepared beautiful working models of human skeleton, skull, various joints like ball and socket joint, hinge joint, pelvic bones, model of rib cage and backbone. The students demonstrated the working and functions of these structures. School Director BS Kanwar, Principal Archana Nagrath and Vice-Principal Anjali Kapoor appreciated the efforts of the students.