Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sen Sec School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

To develop scientific attitude and critical thinking among students, a special morning assembly was organised for the students in which Vedic Maths Head Jyoti Tewari made students aware of Vedic Maths and its importance. Jyoti Tewari conducted session on two methods of multiplication, ie Nikhilam base method and Ekadhikena Purvena method.
