Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School celebrate Teachers’ Day

Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, celebrated Teachers’ Day. Conceptualised by Principal PS Khimta, the celebration began with a special programme organised by the Student Council, featuring engaging activities, inspiring speeches and self-composed poems. Dance teacher Prakriti added cultural grace with a beautiful kathak performance. Principal Khimta urged teachers to touch students’ hearts, nurture their inner selves and leave lasting impressions through empathy and dedication. The celebrations continued at Hotel Rajshree with fun-filled activities, including Guess the Teacher, Guess the Song, Musical Chairs and Antakshari, fostering laughter and camaraderie.

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