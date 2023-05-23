Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

To make the students realise the importance of water and understand various measures that can be adopted for its conservation Water Day was celebrated. The other activities were also held, including an interactive presentation and discussion session by eco club In-charge Anjali Kapoor. Students enjoyed reciting various poems on water. They also learnt about water scarcity. Students expressed their concerns regarding water conservation through posters, carrying meaningful slogans and write-ups. The performance of a short play, suggesting ways and means to reduce water wastage, was lauded by all.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26