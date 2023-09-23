Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sec 40 D, Chandigarh

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated by the students and teachers along with the Principal and Vice-Principal of the school. After offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, prasad of modaks was distributed as it is believed to be a favourite of Lord Ganesha. Principal Archana said it is extremely important to worship Lord Ganesha before starting any work because he is the destroyer of obstacles, so all work can be completed without any interruption by worshiping him.
