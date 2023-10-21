Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sec 40 D Chandigarh

The school organised the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme on its premises. Many events were organised in the school, including “collecting maati and Amrit Kalash Yatra”, taking pledge, rangoli-making, essay writing competition, art competition, etc, on the theme of ‘Patriotism’. The collective efforts of teachers and students made it a huge success. School Director BS Kanwar, Principal Archana Nagrath encouraged students to work positively towards the nation.