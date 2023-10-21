Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sec 40 D Chandigarh

The school organised the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme on its premises. Many events were organised in the school, including “collecting maati and Amrit Kalash Yatra”, taking pledge, rangoli-making, essay writing competition, art competition, etc, on the theme of ‘Patriotism’. The collective efforts of teachers and students made it a huge success. School Director BS Kanwar, Principal Archana Nagrath encouraged students to work positively towards the nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme
Following a two-hour delay and nerve-wracking moments after ...
Biden admn proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency
The rules have been proposed without changing the Congress-m...
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt
347 persons died while cleaning sewers, septic tanks in Indi...