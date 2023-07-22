Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sec 40-D, Chd

In continuation with the celebration of environment week, the Eco Club of the school organised various activities in the school. A special morning assembly was conducted on Chandrayaan-3. A special lecture on the significance of Chandrayan-3 Mission was delivered by physics lecturer Shruti. School students also conducted plantation of 200 saplings of seasonal plant Guldaudi in and around school and pledged to plant more saplings in their locality. Director BS Kanwar and school Principal Archna appreciated the effort of teachers and students.

