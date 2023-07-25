Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

In continuation with the celebration of environment week, the Eco Club of the school organised various activities in school. A special morning assembly was conducted on pollution, which includes soil, air as well as water pollution. A special lecture on how to avoid pollution was delivered by Pooja with beautiful presentation of slides showing soil, air and water pollution. School Principal Archana Nagrath and Anjali Kapoor wished students bright future. School Director BS Kanwar appreciated the hard work done by students.

