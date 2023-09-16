 Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Students of the school participated in the Inter-School Essay-Writing Competition organised by Advance Eye Care Centre, PGIMER, and Lions Club Chandigarh Central on the topic “The eye donation” in which Uditi and Jiya of Class VII and IX secured the first position and Lakshya and Vanshika Gupta of Class VIII and X bagged the second position. The winners received cash prizes and certificate of excellence. The felicitation ceremony was held at the PGIMER. The principal praised the students for their creativity and farsightedness.

