Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40D, Chd

A summer camp organised at the school was great fun for children. It gave them opportunity to invest their time in learning new things and increase their creativity level. The activities were interactive and educational at the same time. The children learnt how to work in teams and support one another in a task. On the last day of the camp, the children went to Sukhna Lake. The students gave presentations on what they learnt during the camp.
