Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, 40 D, Chd

Jyoti Tewari, mathematics teacher, at the school was honoured at a national conference on Recent Advances in School Education ( RASE 2023). The conference was held at at NIT, Jalandhar, Jyoti Tewari has been working in the institution for the past 11 years . She is the Vedic Maths Head in the school and also Co-head of Punjab Prant. She got various prizes in many fields such as second position in paper preparation and extempore by the All-India Ramanujan Maths Club, first position in the vedic maths paper reading competition at the regional level, state award by the BJP teachers cell on Teachers Day, Award for Best Short Mobile Video contest on medicinal and aromatic plants by the Education Department in collaboration with Yuvasatta NGO and Best Teacher Award at Sarvhitkari Annual Function, Vidya Dham Jalandhar. School Director BS Kanwar and Principal Archna Nagrath congratulated her for the achievement.