Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Experts from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services were invited to give a demonstration in the school. They came equipped with professional fire safety equipment to sensitise the staff and students to the life-saving and rescue techniques in case of fire. The objective of the exercise was to create awareness among the students regarding firefighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly in times of any emergency situation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
9 die, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad
The accident occurs past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sa...
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...